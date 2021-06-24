This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Australia’s first national self-exclusion register set for 2022 launch

24th June 2021 9:05 am GMT

Australia will launch a national self-exclusion register for gambling by mid-2022 after appointing Engine Australia, the developer of the UK’s GAMSTOP system, to deliver the project.  

The register will cover all licensed online and telephone betting operators and will enable customers to stop gambling for a stated period of time, from a minimum of three months  through to permanent exclusion.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) chose GAMSTOP developer Engine Australia 18 months after the Australian parliament passed legislation to approve the register.

“If you choose to self-exclude, this register will ensure your account is closed, your money returned, and no further advertising or promotion activity will be directed your way,” said ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin. “Engine is well-placed to deliver this protection having designed and developed GAMSTOP, the UK’s self-exclusion register.”

The Authority will launch a consultation with operators on the design and rules of the register.

“We will also work with consumers and advocacy groups to ensure that the register meets the needs of users, including putting in place robust privacy safeguards,” O’Loughlin added.

While the register is being implemented, people can contact individual wagering providers to self-exclude from their services or register with other existing programs, such as that offered by the Northern Territory Racing Commission, which covers many of the large corporate bookmakers in Australia.

