BGC calls on Government to establish Gambling Ombudsman

Britain's Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has called on the UK Government to establish a Gambling Ombudsman to deal with customer concerns.

The BGC is proposing a legal requirement for all licensed betting and gaming operators to sign up to the new Gambling Ombudsman, as part of its reform of the regulated gambling industry.

“This is further evidence of the BGC’s determination to drive up standards in the regulated betting and gaming industry," said BGC chief executive Michael Dugher. "We hope that the government will look favourably on our calls for a gambling ombudsman to be established as soon as possible following the conclusion of the Gambling Review, which we strongly support.

“The BGC and its members recognise the need for further change in our industry and a new Gambling Ombudsman would be a step forward in customer redress - I’m proud to be giving it our backing.”

The Gambling Review was launched last December, with government ministers expected to produce a White Paper by the end of this year.

“At the heart of our business is a focus on our customers - both delivering great entertainment and making sure that it is always underpinned by increasingly robust safer gambling practices," said Flutter UK and Ireland CEO Conor Grant.

"And true commitment to putting customers first also means making sure that they have somewhere independent to go if something does go amiss – that is why Flutter is fully behind the call from the BGC today for the Government to include an Ombudsman in its plans for reform of the gambling industry.”