Playtech partners Kindbridge for US gambling research project

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has partnered with virtual mental health clinic Kindbridge to launch a new gambling research project in the United States.

The research partnership will see the newly formed Kindbridge Research Institute commission the Center for Gambling Studies at Rutgers University in New Jersey to establish an evidence-based telehealth model to evaluate the effectiveness of digital gambling related harm support and treatments.

The project will use advancements in technology to improve the understanding and treatment of gambling and digital dependency related harms, with an aim to enhance treatment efficacy in a virtual setting.

The research will focus on the mental health of gamblers, gamers and those suffering from digital dependency with the aim of identifying areas to help and support them.

“The research partnership with Kindbridge and Rutgers University will play a critical role in helping the sector design and deliver high quality digital wellbeing and mental health support for those at-risk and affected by gambling related harm,” said Playtech CEO Mor Weizer. “We are delighted to partner with Kindbridge Research Institute and Kindbridge clinical network as they pioneer the next generation of gambling treatment, services and support in the US.”

Kindbridge CEO Daniel Umfleet commented: “Combining data from players and Kindbridge’s clinical network will result in meaningful insight that has never before been achieved. The scale of the data sets mean we can gain in-depth understanding into those who are currently suffering from harmful gambling behaviours, as well as members of their support network who may also be affected.

“This research will allow data scientists, academics and researchers to gain more insight on effective support and treatment in a digital environment than ever before.”

