This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
High 5 Games
OpenBet
Evolution

Playtech partners Kindbridge for US gambling research project

9th July 2021 9:27 am GMT
Playtech
Playtech

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has partnered with virtual mental health clinic Kindbridge to launch a new gambling research project in the United States.

The research partnership will see the newly formed Kindbridge Research Institute commission the Center for Gambling Studies at Rutgers University in New Jersey to establish an evidence-based telehealth model to evaluate the effectiveness of digital gambling related harm support and treatments.

The project will use advancements in technology to improve the understanding and treatment of gambling and digital dependency related harms, with an aim to enhance treatment efficacy in a virtual setting.

The research will focus on the mental health of gamblers, gamers and those suffering from digital dependency with the aim of identifying areas to help and support them.

“The research partnership with Kindbridge and Rutgers University will play a critical role in helping the sector design and deliver high quality digital wellbeing and mental health support for those at-risk and affected by gambling related harm,” said Playtech CEO Mor Weizer. “We are delighted to partner with Kindbridge Research Institute and Kindbridge clinical network as they pioneer the next generation of gambling treatment, services and support in the US.”

Kindbridge CEO Daniel Umfleet commented: “Combining data from players and Kindbridge’s clinical network will result in meaningful insight that has never before been achieved. The scale of the data sets mean we can gain in-depth understanding into those who are currently suffering from harmful gambling behaviours, as well as members of their support network who may also be affected.

“This research will allow data scientists, academics and researchers to gain more insight on effective support and treatment in a digital environment than ever before.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading marginally lower at 412.87 pence per share in London Friday morning.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Kindbridge Playtech Responsible Gambling Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

Playtech expands Fortuna partnership with PSK launch in Croatia

Playtech questions timing of new offer for Finalto division

GI Games Round-up: iSoftBet, Slotmill, Greentube and more

Playtech unveils new Shoot for Cash series of arcade-style games

Playtech joins All-in Diversity Project

1X2 Network names new chief technology officer

Playtech launches new Cash Collect suite of slots

Playtech seals exclusive gaming partnership with AMC Networks

Playtech online growth offsets retail struggles in strong start to 2021

Playtech agrees $210m sale of Finalto division

Playtech launches new Spirit Twister Bingo game

Evolution inspires the next generation of games studios

Holland Casino selects Playtech as long-term iGaming partner

Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
Gamomat
Future Anthem
Genius Sport
G2E
Relax Gaming
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution