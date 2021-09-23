This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Entain Foundation partners UNLV for pioneering research initiative

23rd September 2021 8:27 am GMT
Entain
Playtech

The Entain Foundation is supporting a pioneering betting and gaming research initiative by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).

The research initiative will combine scientific research with operational expertise to apply best practice in responsible gambling, policy and health.

“For the first time in this field, this initiative brings vital academic research in the US to the public domain in dozens of applied settings,” said Bo Bernhard, UNLV vice president of Economic Development and Executive Director of UNLV’s International Gaming Institute.

“We are actively moving beyond the traditional ‘research center,’ since this project will translate scientific research into actionable, operational programs that can be implemented in real venues by operators, regulators, legislators, clinicians, and other stakeholders.”

Martin Lycka, Entain SVP for American regulatory affairs and responsible gambling and trustee of the Entain Foundation US, added: “We continue to support research around the world, but this initiative goes well beyond that and brings into focus what has been missing from this space - practical implementation of the research that will benefit the customer base and the industry itself.”

The announcement coincides with the American Gaming Association’s Responsible Gaming Education Week in the United States, and continues Entain’s commitment to responsible policies and practices.

Shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were trading 1.71 per cent higher at 2,417.70 pence per share in London early Thursday morning.

