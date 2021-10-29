Swedish regulator to evaluate responsible gambling measures

The Swedish government has instructed the country’s gambling regulator Spelinspektionen to evaluate further responsible gambling measures, as the temporary deposit limit for online casinos comes to an end on 14 November.

The government has asked the regulator to evaluate the temporary gaming responsibility measures, and to follow up and analyze how forms of gambling, accessibility to gambling and gaming develop in the short and long term.

The assignment also includes proposing measures to strengthen consumer protection in the gambling market in order to counteract public health problems.

“Turnover in the gaming market has increased and online gaming has probably benefited from changed consumption patterns since the reregulation,” said Minister of Social Insurance Ardalan Shekarabi. “There is a risk that this has led to a long-term behavioral change with increased gambling. This is a development that should be followed up to see if there is a need for further measures.”

Spelinspektionen will submit a report on the first part of the assignment by 15 March next year concerning the evaluation of the temporary gambling responsibility measures. The assignment must be finalized no later than 31 October 2023.

The announcement was welcomed by the Swedish Industry Association for Online Gambling (BOS).

“This is a good message that the government has now given,” said BOS in a statement. “We cannot stress enough that a sustainable regulated gaming market needs long-term and consistent, not temporary regulations.

“It is worrying whether fragile players are driven straight into the arms of players who are outside the licensing system and who market themselves by pointing to the lack of both gaming responsibility measures and other consumer protection.

“BOS is therefore looking forward to a dialogue regarding the assignment the government has given to the Spelinspektionen, where the temporary measures will be evaluated. With knowledge, facts and cooperation with the authorities, we want to contribute to the recent comprehensive re-regulation of the Swedish gaming market being successful and sustainable.”