This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
High 5 Games
NetEnt

Swedish regulator to evaluate responsible gambling measures

29th October 2021 9:41 am GMT
Spelinspektionen

The Swedish government has instructed the country’s gambling regulator Spelinspektionen to evaluate further responsible gambling measures, as the temporary deposit limit for online casinos comes to an end on 14 November.

The government has asked the regulator to evaluate the temporary gaming responsibility measures, and to follow up and analyze how forms of gambling, accessibility to gambling and gaming develop in the short and long term.

The assignment also includes proposing measures to strengthen consumer protection in the gambling market in order to counteract public health problems.

“Turnover in the gaming market has increased and online gaming has probably benefited from changed consumption patterns since the reregulation,” said Minister of Social Insurance Ardalan Shekarabi. “There is a risk that this has led to a long-term behavioral change with increased gambling. This is a development that should be followed up to see if there is a need for further measures.”

Spelinspektionen will submit a report on the first part of the assignment by 15 March next year concerning the evaluation of the temporary gambling responsibility measures. The assignment must be finalized no later than 31 October 2023.

The announcement was welcomed by the Swedish Industry Association for Online Gambling (BOS).

“This is a good message that the government has now given,” said BOS in a statement. “We cannot stress enough that a sustainable regulated gaming market needs long-term and consistent, not temporary regulations.

“It is worrying whether fragile players are driven straight into the arms of players who are outside the licensing system and who market themselves by pointing to the lack of both gaming responsibility measures and other consumer protection.

“BOS is therefore looking forward to a dialogue regarding the assignment the government has given to the Spelinspektionen, where the temporary measures will be evaluated. With knowledge, facts and cooperation with the authorities, we want to contribute to the recent comprehensive re-regulation of the Swedish gaming market being successful and sustainable.”

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Responsible Gambling Spelinspektionen Sports Betting Sweden
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Sportsbook drives growth for Betsson in Q3

Live5 announces Canadian expansion into British Colombia

Sweden’s ATG hit by horse racing betting decline

Administrative Court reinstates Vivaro’s Swedish licence

Kindred Group completes Relax Gaming acquisition

Relax Gaming signs content supply deal with Ellmount Entertainment

Major shareholders nominate Johan Lundberg as new chairman of Betsson

Evoke Gaming ordered to verify certain customers in Sweden

Realistic Games set for Romania launch

BOS calls for lifting of iGaming limits as Sweden’s pandemic restrictions ease

Sweden’s gambling market grows to SEK6.51bn in second quarter

Mr Green hit with SEK31.5m penalty in Sweden

Sports and iGaming offset first half horse racing decline for ATG

Relax Gaming releases latest slot Troll’s Gold

Aspire Global CEO talks M&A, US and Brazil

Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt