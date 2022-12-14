Playtech and Holland Casino join responsible gambling research project

Playtech and Holland Casino Online are taking part in a new research project led by Erasmus University Rotterdam in collaboration with the University of Amsterdam.

The four-year project will build a comprehensive responsible gambling framework to examine how best to tailor tools to customers' individual needs, risk levels and behaviour patterns.

Titled 'A Safe Bet: design and evaluation of a player-tailored online responsible gambling promotion framework', the project aims to develop and evaluate new tools for online Responsible Gambling (RG) by developing and testing high-quality, evidence-based tailored interventions and RG tools in a live setting.

“We are investing in data analytics and digital solutions to promote responsible gambling and deliver solutions to reduce gambling-related harm,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “While there are already tools to help customers gamble safely, we want to significantly improve the effectiveness and use of these tools amongst customers.

“We believe the best way to achieve this goal is to work collaboratively with academic experts who can identify and evaluate new approaches based on scientific theory. The goal of this research collaboration is to develop a range of effective tools and interventions that can be shared with all stakeholders and adopted by industry and regulators globally.”

Holland Casino chief compliance officer Malinda Miener commented: “Responsible gambling is essential for us: without it, we would not be able to operate. Through our joint efforts we can develop new responsible gambling tools which are based on data and science. This is important because it makes our policies and tools on prevention better.

“As an online gambling operator, we see it as our duty to prevent players from becoming problem players - we don't want to earn money from them. With scientific data on our side, we can make sure we use the right intervention at the right time for the right player.”

Research lead Marilisa Boffo, assistant professor in clinical psychology and eHealth at the Erasmus School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, has a background in digital interventions for behaviour change, most eminently in the field of addiction.

She views the future of RG as a shared responsibility between all stakeholders.

“Promoting and supporting safe gambling practices is something that can have a positive impact for all individuals who decide to gamble, and can contribute to the prevention of more problematic patterns of gambling behavior,” said Boffo. “However, the scientific world cannot do it alone. By collaborating with industry, we can use data we would otherwise not have access to.

“Moreover, we can ensure scientific method and knowledge are embedded in the design, development, and evaluation of mandatory safety measures that gambling operators must use to protect gamblers. In this way, society benefits most from our findings.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.96 per cent lower at 515.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.