Leading Swedish gaming operators ATG, Kindred Group and Svenska Spel have published figures regarding their responsible gambling interactions with customers in Sweden.

Kindred Group’s figures show that 0.5 per cent of customers were contacted as a result of suspected problem gambling in the final six months of 2022 and demonstrate the effectiveness of timely customer interactions in dealing with suspected cases of problematic gambling.

The figures show that 76.8 per cent of Kindred’s contacted customers reducing their [...]