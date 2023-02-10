Sisal partners Jumio to streamline KYC for its online players

Identity verification specialist Jumio is providing its AI-powered solutions to streamline onboarding and meet KYC requirements for Flutter Entertainment-owned Sisal.

Jumio leverages the power of biometrics, AI and the latest technologies to quickly and automatically verify the digital identities of Sisal players at three key times: when they first open an account, when they request a payout of their winnings, and when their ID document on file with Sisal expires.

With Jumio, Sisal is able to meet compliance mandates and fight fraud while increasing player conversions and minimizing the need for time-consuming manual review.

“We chose Jumio based on their reputation, the quality and performance of their solutions, and because they can help us deliver the best user experience for our players,” said Sisal customer operations senior manager Silvio Carnevali. “With Jumio we’re further improving our customer experience, giving immediate feedback on identity verification results and reducing our manual efforts to very few cases.”

Jumio head of gaming Emeka Ezeyi added: “We’re proud to partner with Sisal to help them know and trust their online players.

“Offering a great experience is essential to keeping Sisal’s players interested, and that experience begins with how a new player creates an account and continues whenever they interact with the platform.”

Sisal currently operates in Italy, Morocco and Turkey, with a range of offerings that includes lotteries, betting and gaming machines.