This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution

Sisal partners Jumio to streamline KYC for its online players

10th February 2023 8:36 am GMT
Jumio

Identity verification specialist Jumio is providing its AI-powered solutions to streamline onboarding and meet KYC requirements for Flutter Entertainment-owned Sisal.

Jumio leverages the power of biometrics, AI and the latest technologies to quickly and automatically verify the digital identities of Sisal players at three key times: when they first open an account, when they request a payout of their winnings, and when their ID document on file with Sisal expires.

With Jumio, Sisal is able to meet compliance mandates and fight fraud while increasing player conversions and minimizing the need for time-consuming manual review.

“We chose Jumio based on their reputation, the quality and performance of their solutions, and because they can help us deliver the best user experience for our players,” said Sisal customer operations senior manager Silvio Carnevali. “With Jumio we’re further improving our customer experience, giving immediate feedback on identity verification results and reducing our manual efforts to very few cases.”

Jumio head of gaming Emeka Ezeyi added: “We’re proud to partner with Sisal to help them know and trust their online players.

“Offering a great experience is essential to keeping Sisal’s players interested, and that experience begins with how a new player creates an account and continues whenever they interact with the platform.”

Sisal currently operates in Italy, Morocco and Turkey, with a range of offerings that includes lotteries, betting and gaming machines.

Related Tags
Casino Compliance Flutter Entertainment iGaming Jumio KYC Sisal Slots Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Jumio secures $150m investment to expand ID verification solutions

Playtech improves compliance measures with Jumio integration

Jumio launches video-selfie authentication

Jumio secures $15m in financing under new ownership

Jumio to sell assets to Facebook co-founder Saverin under bankruptcy

Optimal integrates Jumio’s Netverify solution into NETELLER

Betfair launches Jumio’s Netverify ID verification

Rank partners Jumio for ID verification solution

PokerStars latest to launch Jumio’s ID verification solution

New Jersey approves over 50 iGaming services suppliers

Jumio adds face-matching capability to Netverify solution

XP Capital launches Jumio customer verification solution

Mr Green signs up for Jumio customer verification solution

Uplatform
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Astropay
Greentube
Yggdrasil
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution