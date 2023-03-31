Mindway AI to collaborate with Greek gambling regulator

Safer gambling solution provider Mindway AI has entered into an agreement with the Hellenic Gaming Commission to increase consumer protection in Greece.

Mindway AI's solution will be used to identify gamblers at risk of addiction in order to provide early intervention, using artificial intelligence software and neuroscientific insights and assessments to identify at-risk gambling behaviour.

“We are pleased that the Hellenic Gaming Commission has shown us the trust to collaborate with us, utilizing our in-depth scientific expertise and potentially our player protection software - a combination of neuroscience, AI, and psychological assessments,” said Mindway AI CEO Rasmus Kjaergaard.

Mindway AI's software was originally developed to be used by operators as an early detector of problem gambling behaviour, although the company believes that it can also be used across an entire market.

“The idea of using our expertise and maybe our software across a full market gambling jurisdiction in Greece is exciting and innovative,” continued Kjaergaard.

The Memorandum of Cooperation will enable the Hellenic Gaming Commission to take initiatives and measures to proceed with interventions at regulatory and supervisory levels to minimise the harm related to gambling addiction.

“Together with the Hellenic Gambling Commission, we intend to co-create the needed adjustments to adapt to the extra requirements that may occur when this new approach can cover a whole market and not solely individual operators,” added Kjaergaard.