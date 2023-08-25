Mindway AI partners BetCity to enhance responsible gambling initiatives

Mindway AI has signed a deal with Entain-owned BetCity.nl to enhance player protection and responsible gambling practices for its players.

The partnership will enable BetCity to deliver a safe and more secure gambling experience to its customers in the Netherlands through GameScanner, which utilises real-time data and behavioural insights to detect early signs of problem gambling.

"We are thrilled to partner with BetCity.nl," said Mindway AI chief executive Rasmus Kjaergaard. "By combining our expertise in early detection of at-risk and problem gambling with BetCity.nl's innovative online gaming platform, we can provide a comprehensive and effective solution that prioritises player protection and minimises the risks associated with gambling-related harm."

BetCity head of responsible gaming development & research, Iris den Boer, added: “We are excited to partner with Mindway AI as one of the leading operators in the Netherlands.

“Together with the expertise of Mindway and its innovative product, we are convinced we can take the next step in Responsible Gaming. By detecting problematic behaviour in an early stage, we can now contribute to our Responsible Gaming mission even better.”