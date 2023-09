Portugal’s Economic and Social Council (CES) will fund additional research into lottery scratchcard games after an initial study revealed an elevated risk of gambling disorder among players.

The initial phase of the study titled ‘Who pays the Scratch’ was published by the CES on Tuesday (19 September) and highlights a number of concerns around scratchcards.

The first is that people on lower incomes of between €400 and €664 per month are 3.1 times more likely to be [...]