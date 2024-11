The Tasmanian government has delayed its plan to introduce a cashless gaming system for the state’s poker machines.

The plan was to introduce mandatory cards for poker machine gameplay with pre-set loss limits of up to AU$100 per day or AU$5,000 per year, in an effort to minimise the potential for gambling-related harm.

The cashless wagering system was to be introduced by the end of this year and has now been put on hold indefinitely.

If it had [...]