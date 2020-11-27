Sportradar renews integrity partnership with Indian Super League

Sports data provider Sportradar has secured a multi-year extension to its integrity partnership with India’s top football league, the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL).

The agreement extends an existing arrangement which has been in place since 2016, with Sportradar Integrity Services monitoring all matches using its Fraud Detection System (FDS) to identify betting-related manipulation in sport.

Sportradar will also provide the Hero ISL with access to its specialist Intelligence & Investigation Services (I&I), as needed.

“Hero ISL renewing its partnership with us only shows how committed they are towards maintaining integrity in the game and proactive towards the growth of football in the subcontinent,” said Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich.

“As a global leader in sporting integrity, we want to continue to provide our expertise and help protect the tournament against all integrity-related issues.”