Genius Sports signs data and integrity deal with Malaysian Football League

Genius Sports Group has agreed a long-term official data and integrity partnership with the Malaysian Football League (MFL).

Genius will power the MFL’s first live data collection and distribution platform, helping to provide new levels of insight to Malaysian football fans across an automated social media publisher service, live widgets and the MFL’s other media platforms.

The company will provide Football LiveStats to capture advanced team and player statistics, including shot locations, assists and cards with detailed explanations, across every CIMB Liga Super game and the knockout stages of the Piala Malaysia

The MFL has also launched a new integrity program to safeguard its competitions from the threats of match-fixing and betting-related corruption.

“We are excited to partner with Genius Sports, a sports data and technology company that provides live data across broadcast, social media, and the soon-to-be-launched Malaysian Football mobile application,” said MFL chief executive Dato ’Ab Ghani Hassan.

“When live data is easily available in digital formats, it enhances fans’ experience as well as their knowledge of the matches and competitions while it’s being played. This will further expand the dimensions of the competitions, players and teams.”

Genius Sports senior commercial partnerships manager for Asia, Mohamed Feizel, commented: “Live data and statistics are a central part of the modern fan experience, particularly with the majority of world football still being played behind closed doors.

“In partnership with the MFL, we aim to provide their fans with engaging updates before, during and after every game while providing a platform to expand their global audience.”