Sportradar agrees new sports integrity deal in Estonia

Sportradar Integrity Services has signed a new agreement to monitor domestic sporting competitions in Estonia from October onwards.

The deal with the Estonian Center for Integrity in Sports (ESTCIS) will see Sportradar's Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) initially provide bet monitoring and reporting for football, basketball, handball and volleyball competitions played in Estonia.

This will encompass more than 1,000 fixtures per year, with additional sports such as ice hockey, badminton, beach soccer, futsal and cricket to be covered by the agreement from the summer of 2022.

Sportradar is already active in Estonia through its long-standing partnership with the Estonian Football Association and has supported a number of investigations, including a case in 2014 which saw over 20 players sanctioned for match-fixing offences.

“We are fully committed to putting in place the measures necessary to ensure that the integrity of sport throughout Estonia is maintained, and this agreement with Sportradar Integrity Services is integral to doing so,” said ESTCIS executive director Henn Vallimäe.

“Global bet monitoring across a broad range of sporting competitions will give us a valuable insight into the betting activity surrounding our domestic competitions, with Sportradar’s integrity specialists able to alert us to any abnormalities.”

In February, Sportradar announced that it would offer its Universal Fraud Detection System free of charge to sports federations and leagues in a landmark commitment to safeguard the integrity of global sport. Between now and October, Sportradar will continue to upscale its technology and operation to effectively deliver the project.

“Having worked alongside the Estonian FA for the last decade, we are delighted to sign this agreement with another key Estonian partner in the ESTCIS,” said Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich. “At Sportradar we have witnessed integrity threats across a range of different sports in recent years, and these challenges have only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated issues on a global scale.

“The services provided by the UFDS will help aid the ESTCIS in their efforts to understand the threat of match-fixing in the country and to prevent manipulation of their sporting competitions now and in the future, and we look forward to supporting their integrity programme.”