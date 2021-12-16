This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sportradar agrees integrity deal with Royal Netherlands Football Association

16th December 2021 7:55 am GMT

Sportradar Integrity Services has signed a new multi-year agreement to increase the integrity measures provided to the Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB), the Netherlands' biggest sports association.

The agreement will see Sportradar Intelligence and Investigation Services (I&I) provide the KNVB with constant identification and investigation of the potential integrity threats facing its organisation in relation to match-fixing. The service will focus on investigations into irregular betting patterns, match manipulation and corruption.

The new agreement provides further support to the KNVB’s existing program of integrity measures and the bet monitoring of men’s and women’s football matches in the Netherlands, which is already conducted by Sportradar Integrity Services.

"We are confident that this partnership will put us in the strongest possible position to uphold the integrity of our competitions," said KNVB integrity officer Jan Peter Dogge. "KNVB takes the threat of match-fixing and other sporting corruption extremely seriously, and we recognise the experience and depth of knowledge which Sportradar possess in this field.

"Through this new intelligence partnership, we are looking forward to strengthening our integrity protections in these important areas."

Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich commented: "Corruption in sport lives beyond match fixing and the importance of robust due diligence measures that touch every area of business cannot be underestimated. The evolving threats of match manipulation and other sporting corruption highlight the need for a constant and proactive approach to tackling potential integrity issues. 

"Working with our Intelligence and Investigation services team, the KNVB has shown a commendable commitment to protecting the integrity of Dutch football."

Shares in Sportradar AG (NSQ:SRAD) closed 2.73 per cent lower at $18.14 per share in New York Wednesday, and were trading 3 per cent higher in pre-market Thursday morning.

