Canadian Gaming Association partners International Betting Integrity Association

The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA).

The agreement will provide a framework for cooperation and coordination between IBIA and the CGA on betting and related integrity issues to protect the soon-to-be-regulated Ontario market from corrupt activities.

IBIA was recently accredited by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) as an independent integrity monitor, with all licensed operators in Ontario required to join such a monitoring system.

“Protecting the integrity of the betting market in Ontario, and indeed the wider Canadian market, is very important to IBIA and its members,” said IBIA chief executive Khalid Ali. “We will be seeking to engage with a wide range of key stakeholders on betting and integrity related issues and see the CGA as a pivotal partner in the achievement of that goal.

"The CGA has been a driving force behind the evolution of regulated betting in Canada and IBIA views it as a valued and critical partner in the continued development of the sector and in placing sporting and betting integrity at the forefront of that.”

CGA president and CEO Paul Burns added: “IBIA will be one of only a handful of sports integrity monitors recognised by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario for licensed operators and we believe there is great value in deepening our relationship with the organisation.

"As the CGA looks ahead to the opening of Ontario’s iGaming market and the expansion of sports betting products and services across Canada in 2022, the protection of athletes and integrity of sports betting is a key priority.”