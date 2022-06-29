This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Genius Sports partners Clue to launch new integrity intelligence system

29th June 2022 5:51 am GMT

New York-listed sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has partnered with UK-based software provider Clue to launch a new advanced integrity intelligence platform for sports.

Genius Sports will use the new system to help anticipate and detect global trends in betting-related corruption and support its investigations.

Clue’s proprietary intelligence platform, which is currently used by the International Tennis Integrity Agency and International Cricket Council, will enhance Genius Sports’ integrity, trading and quality assurance teams, based across four continents.

“From match manipulation to safeguarding and hate crime to anti-doping investigations, Clue has an inherent ability to provide a trusted solution in sports integrity,” said Clue head of sport Phil Suddick. “The partnership with Genius Sports is an amazing and unprecedented opportunity to provide protection and intelligence to over 150 sporting leagues and federations. Genius Sports and Clue have taken this golden opportunity to deter, disrupt and detect those criminals who seek to manipulate sporting events.

“Both organisations have worked proactively and collaboratively to ensure this integrity platform is able to identify, manage and share critical information, thereby reducing the risk to both the athlete and their sport.”

Clue’s system also provides a digital vault that will house Genius Sports’ library of integrity risk assessment reports. The company’s team of analysts will be able to access and analyse every report, cross-referenced by a detailed red, amber, or green risk assessment, graded on the potential level of integrity risk.

To better pre-empt and prevent criminals’ attempts to fix or manipulate sporting events, the new system will produce customised reports and dashboards, segregated by individual players, teams, match officials, competitions, and regions across multiple sports.

Genius Sports director of rights enforcement & integrity Simon Martyn commented: “This partnership with Clue is an exciting next step in our continued investment in our sports integrity offering. Their leading software gives us the edge in tackling the clear and present danger of match-fixing by delivering intelligence and investigative capabilities that can help prevent, detect and disrupt betting-related corruption.

“We’re very grateful to Clue, a global leader in intelligence software, for working so closely with us to build a highly customised solution that will be pivotal to our integrity offering going forward.”

Football DataCo general manager Adrian Ford added: “As Football DataCo’s integrity partner since 2014, Genius Sports has delivered the highest standards of integrity services to the English and Scottish Leagues. Through its partnership with a global leader in investigative and intelligence software, Genius has strengthened its ability to help prevent and protect the integrity of UK football.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 1.95 per cent higher at $2.62 per share in New York Tuesday.

