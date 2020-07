Stockholm-listed fantasy sports provider Scout Gaming Group has raised proceeds of SEK75m (approx. €7.2m) from its shares placement.

Scout has completed a directed share issue of 1,835,062 shares through an accelerated book building process, alongside a directed share issue to existing Santa Monica-based institutional investor Topline Capital Partners of 1,200,000 shares.

This is expected to deliver gross proceeds of SEK45m from the share issue and SEK30m from the directed share issue to fund future growth.

“Scout Gaming is [...]