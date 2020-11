London-listed gaming operator Rank Group has raised £70m through a successful fundraise with existing and new institutional investors.

A total of 76,736,762 shares were conditionally placed at an issue price of 90 pence per share, the company said Thursday, with retail investors subscribing for a total of 1,009,258 new ordinary shares at the placing price.

In aggregate, the fundraise comprises of 77,746,020 new ordinary shares, representing approximately 19.9 per cent of Rank’s existing ordinary shares, and will [...]