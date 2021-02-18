This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Scientific Games Lottery
Stakelogic

BetMakers secures $75m investment to expand B2B capabilities

18th February 2021 10:36 am GMT

Sydney-listed Betmakers Technology Group has secured a AUD$75m investment to accelerate its B2B sports betting strategy.

Betmakers has entered into an agreement with former Sportsbet and BetEasy founder Matt Tripp, who will assist the company with its B2B expansion and acquire $25m of new BetMakers shares.

In addition to potential opportunities for BetMakers to provide B2B services in the Australian sports betting market, the company is also looking at opportunities in the United States, where it will leverage its acquisition of Sportech’s tote and digital business.

The company has also received firm investment commitments of $50m cornerstoned by several existing, supportive institutions.

Following completion of the capital raising and the transaction with Sportech, the company will have approximately $110m in cash on hand.

"We are thrilled to have secured Matt Tripp's backing, both in the form a significant investment in the company and also as a key advisor on strategic and transformational deals that he will now pursue,” said BetMakers CEO Todd Buckingham. “Matt has a proven track record over a brilliant career in the online wagering industry and his support for BetMakers is a great vote of confidence in our company.”

Tripp commented: “BetMakers has cemented itself with a compelling proposition in the global racing wagering market. They have built a formidable team with a highly trusted brand and established a global footprint with a large customer base.

“I am delighted to invest into the company and take on a role to assist in growing the business at scale globally. I see clear opportunities to support that growth through inorganic and organic deals both in Australia and internationally.”

BetMakers also confirmed that CEO Todd Buckingham has agreed a new deal to remain as CEO until 30 June 2024.

"Todd has delivered outstanding growth and opportunity for the company through his leadership and vision and the Board is delighted to have secured his commitment under agreeable terms going forward,” said BetMakers chairman Nick Chan.

Buckingham added: “Through the support of the board and the world-class team we have at BetMakers I am pleased to be in a position where the next exciting phase of growth can be delivered for the Company and its shareholders.”

Shares in Betmakers Technology Group Ltd. (ASX:BET) closed 4 per cent higher at AUD$1.04 per share in Sydney Thursday, having set a new 52-week high of $1.08 per share a day earlier.

Related Tags
Australia Betmakers Technology Group Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

Sportech focuses on sports betting opportunities in Connecticut

Sportech extends Tote services deal with Danske Spil

BetMakers secures Jamaican fixed odds racing contract

Taking Tekkorp to the top

Sportech engages with Standard General with view to possible sale

BetMakers eyes global expansion with Sportech Tote acquisition

PointsBet partners BetMakers to enter US horse racing market

BetMakers to raise $35m to fund US sports betting expansion

Betmakers to bring fixed odds betting to New Jersey’s Monmouth Park

BetMakers extends racing partnership with William Hill

BetMakers shares soar after New Jersey horse racing deal

GVC’s Neds goes live with BetMakers racing channel

Betmakers’ shares surge over 50% on GVC racing partnership

BetMakers launches new racing channel for PointsBet in Australia

SIS seals greyhound racing distribution deal with BetMakers

Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Jumio
Aspire Global
Stakelogic