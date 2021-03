Identity verification specialist Jumio has secured $150m in funding from Boston-based private equity firm Great Hill Partners.

The investment will accelerate Jumio’s expansion in the digital identity space by providing additional resources to automate its identity verification solutions, expand the breadth of its KYX platform, and grow its suite of AML compliance services.

As part of the investment, Great Hill Partners' Nick Cayer and Matt Vettel will join Centana Growth Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners on [...]