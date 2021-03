Geolocation and compliance technology specialist GeoComply Solutions has reached a definitive agreement for minority investments by funds managed by Blackstone Growth and Atairos.

The partnership represents the first commitment of institutional capital to the company and will support GeoComply’s continued growth in its core markets and help accelerate expansion into new verticals.

“Our mission at GeoComply is to empower the future of Digital Trust, and with Blackstone and Atairos as investors, we are taking a material leap [...]