Philadelphia-based Sporttrade has raised $36m in funding as the company prepares to debut its sports betting exchange in the United States.

The coalition of investors from both the financial and gaming industries includes lead investor Jump Capital, Impression Ventures, Hudson River Trading, Tower Research Ventures, former MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren, and former Nasdaq Stock Exchange CEO Tom Wittman.

In addition, Sporttrade issued convertible debt to Nasdaq Ventures in connection with the transaction.

“Our mission is to elevate [...]