Future Anthem completes Series A funding round

London-based AI and game data specialist Future Anthem is looking to accelerate its growth and expand into the Americas after securing a Series A round of funding.

The financing was led by early-stage venture firm Bettor Capital, with participation from Sharp Alpha Advisors, former Don Best Sports managing director Benjie Cherniak, and other new investors.

The funds will be used to build continued momentum across existing products and customers, establish a US-based headquarters, and build a local team of sales, product, data and delivery specialists to service the expanding North and Latin American markets.

The funding will also allow Future Anthem to significantly scale its machine learning models and AI products, and expand its position in online casino, sports betting and other gaming verticals.

“After three trailblazing years of growth and industry recognition, this significant investment marks a major milestone for Future Anthem,” said Future Anthem CEO Leigh Nissim. “I’m incredibly proud of our team, technology, and customer achievements. This investment demonstrates huge market and commercial confidence in our suite of AI solutions and the value they deliver to our customers.

“We have the perfect strategic partner in Bettor Capital, the leading sports betting and gaming investors in the market, to support us as we supercharge the next phase of our commercial growth and product development. We will be leaning on their US market operational expertise to help take the company not just to the next level, but many beyond.”

Future Anthem is currently used by more than 20 leading operators and suppliers, including Bally’s, Betfred, Big Time Gaming, Blueprint Gaming, and Paddy Power Betfair (part of Flutter Entertainment).

“Future Anthem is a disruptive, best-in-class technology business that we have watched closely and admired for some time,” said Bettor Capital founder and partner Dave VanEgmond. “Its value-add, high ROI core offering, established customer base, and talented team give it a clear leadership position and opportunity for sustained growth in this market.

“Data and AI is a primary focus across the gambling industry and Future Anthem perfectly fits our thesis of a best-in-class software solution that adds value to operators and studios. We’re excited to partner with Leigh and the team to help Future Anthem scale in North America and drive momentum across iGaming, sports betting, and adjacent verticals.”

Bettor Capital has also invested in geolocation specialist Xpoint, betting odds and risk management provider Swish Analytics, and payments provider Interchecks, among others.