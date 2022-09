Online casino games supplier Bragg Gaming has secured US$8.7m in funding from New York-based institutional fund manager The Lind Partners.

The funding from Lind Global Fund II will come in the form of a $8.7m convertible security, which will have a face value of $10.0m.

Bragg will receive net proceeds of approximately $8.2m from the funding after fees, which will be used for the company’s further execution on its growth initiatives.

“We highly appreciate the confidence demonstrated by [...]