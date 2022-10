New York-based multinational investment bank J.P. Morgan has made strategic investments in two gaming-focused payment processors, Sightline Payments and Tilia.

While no financials have been disclosed, J.P. Morgan said it will work with Sightline to develop an integrated omni-channel solution for resort and online gaming companies, which will serve the resort entertainment and lodging ecosystem. It will also work with Tilia to enhance its virtual world capabilities throughout its all-in-one payments processing platform.

“A gaming patron’s money [...]