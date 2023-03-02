Allwyn raises €335m to finance Camelot Lottery Solutions acquisition

European lottery operator Allwyn has entered into €335m of accordion loan facilities with a syndicate of international banks.

A group of lenders has committed to provide Allwyn International with €335m of 6 year term loans as accordion facilities under Allwyn’s existing senior facilities agreement.

The company will use the proceeds to finance the acquisition of the Camelot Lottery Solutions group of companies, and for general corporate purposes.

The syndicate includes existing and new lenders.

“This transaction will help us continue to grow our business, building on our successful €1.6bn syndicated bank financing in November 2022,” said Allwyn chief financial officer Kenneth Morton. “I am grateful to our existing lending partners for their continued support and pleased to welcome the new banks to the group.”