European lottery and gaming operator Allwyn has entered into an agreement to acquire Camelot Lottery Solutions from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board for an undisclosed amount.

After acquiring Camelot’s lottery operations in the UK last month, Allwyn is now set to acquire Camelot LS Group, which is headquartered in Chicago and operates the Illinois Lottery under a private management agreement via Camelot Illinois.

Camelot LS also has a partnership with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery to enhance [...]