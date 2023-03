Spanish gaming operator Codere Group is looking to raise €100 million from existing shareholders after completing a strategic review of its operations and capital structure.

The company explained that while its financial performance had improved since Covid-19 measures were relaxed during 2022, it continues to face headwinds and liquidity pressures.

As a result, Codere undertook a thorough strategic review of its operations and capital structure to help review its short term cash flow, budget and business plan.

As [...]