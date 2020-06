Sydney-listed sportsbook supplier BetMakers Technology Group has received commitments to raise AUD$35m through a new placement of its shares, with proceeds to be used to fund its expansion in the US sports betting market.

The placement will raise $35m via an offer price of $0.37 per share, an 8.6 per cent discount to BetMakers’ closing price of $0.405 on 12 June, and has been well supported by new investors and existing shareholders, with strong interest from [...]