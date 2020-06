London-listed FastForward Innovations (FFWD) has stepped up its investment in virtual sports provider Leap Gaming.

FFWD, which owns a 43.4 per cent stake in Leap Gaming, has invested an extra €117,647 as part of its pro rata allocation of a €250,000 loan provided by shareholders.

The loan accrues interest at 1.02 per cent per month and matures on 31 December 2021.

Leap Gaming said that the bridging loan will see it through to expected profitability in the third [...]