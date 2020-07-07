Global Gaming sells NanoCasino.com to Finnplay for €0.5m

Stockholm-listed operator Global Gaming has entered into an agreement to transfer the rights to its NanoCasino.com brand to Finnplay for €0.5m.

The online casino brand was launched last year under a Swedish licence issued to Finnplay's B2B subsidiary Viral Interactive, after the operating license of Global Gaming’s Ninja Casino brand was revoked.

Earlier this year, Finnplay withdrew Viral Interactive from regulated markets including Sweden and UK, citing worsening conditions and increased operational costs. Viral Interactive also terminated its marketing agreement with Nano Casino.

Less than four months later, Finnplay has now decided to acquire the intellectual property rights for the brand for €0.5m.

“We are very pleased that Finnplay Group and its partner sees future potential and value in the brand Nano Casino,” said Global Gaming CEO Tobias Fagerlund. “We will follow the development of Nano Casino with interest.”

Shares in Global Gaming 555 AB (STO:GLOBAL) were trading up 1.50 per cent at SEK7.45 per share in Stockholm Tuesday monring.