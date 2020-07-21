This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment complete merger

21st July 2020 8:04 am GMT
Playtech

Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment have completed their $17.3bn merger to create one of the leading land-based casino operators in the United States.

The newly enlarged operator now owns and operates more than 55 casino properties worldwide, including 16 states across the US, covering Nevada, Colorado, Missouri, Iowa, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, California and Maryland.

“We are pleased to have completed this transformative merger, thus making us the premier leader in gaming and hospitality,” said Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg. “We look forward to executing on the numerous opportunities ahead to create value for all stakeholders.

“Additionally, we are pleased to welcome all of our Team Members to the combined company, and we look forward to implementing all of the strategic initiatives that will position the company for continued growth.”

Combining Caesars and Eldorado will further solidify Caesars Rewards as one of the largest loyalty programs in the industry with over 60m members.

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NSQ:CZR) closed at $38.24 per share in New York Monday.

