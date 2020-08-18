This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Casumo set to acquire full control of online casino brand CasinoSecret

18th August 2020 8:12 am GMT
CasinoSecret
Playtech

Online casino operator Casumo has entered into its first acquisition with a deal to acquire Malta-licensed CasinoSecret.

Casumo already holds a 40 per cent stake in CasinoSecret and will now assume full control of the operator to expand it brand portfolio and market presence.

“We have developed an ambitious and exciting collaboration with the team at CasinoSecret, which made the merger a clear next step from all perspectives,” says Shelly Suter-Hadad, chief executive of Casumo . “The acquisition will enable us to further leverage the strong synergies and shared direction of both businesses, while taking our group portfolio to the next level.”

CasinoSecret chief executive Nadir Ounissi added: “Our ongoing drive to deliver the best online casino experience through innovation and high local relevance fits Casumo’s mission well. Together we now open new doors to shared expertise and exciting opportunities across the brands.”

