Stockholm-listed gaming operator Enlabs will make a mandatory public offer to acquire full ownership of rival operator Global Gaming after increasing its stake in the business to more than 54 per cent.

Enlabs confirmed Thursday that it had acquired an additional 9,878,086 shares in Global Gaming for SEK11 per share, equivalent to SEK108.7m (€10.5m), which has been paid through a combination of cash and new shares in Enlabs.

The acquisition increases Enlabs’ holding from 29.89 per cent [...]