Gaming Intelligence
Aspire Global increases stake in mr.play operator Marketplay

1st September 2020 9:18 am GMT
Aspire Global
Playtech

Stockholm-listed gaming technology supplier Aspire Global has acquired an additional 9.9 per cent stake in online gaming operator Marketplay, taking its shareholding to 49.9 per cent.

Marketplay was founded in 2017 by a team of iGaming veterans and Aspire Global, with its mr.play brand offering online casino games and sports betting across Europe under a licence from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

Aspire Global has paid €1m to acquire the additional 9.9 per cent stake from existing shareholders, alongside a cash investment of €500,000, taking its total investment in the joint venture to €2m.

“mr.play is an excellent example of how we deliver on our growth strategy by leveraging on our strong position in the iGaming industry in new ways. mr.play has shown strong growth and is a well-known brand today,” said Aspire Global chief executive Tsachi Maimon. “Since we have been one of the founders in this successful joint venture, it is a natural step to increase our ownership as the company matures.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading down 1.43 per cent at SEK34.50 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning, less than 4 per cent off their 52-week high of SEK35.70 per share set on August 20.

