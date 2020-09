US fantasy sports operator Monkey Knife Fight (MKF) has acquired rival daily fantasy sports site FantasyDraft for an undisclosed amount.

In a move meant to close the gap on market leaders DraftKings and FanDuel, MKF will absorb FantasyDraft's assets and significant user base into its own operations.

Based in North Carolina, FantasyDraft launched in 2014 and acquired another fantasy sports site, Fantasy Aces, in 2017.

“Our acquisition of FantasyDraft is a natural fit for Monkey Knife Fight because [...]