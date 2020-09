Stockholm-listed gaming operator Enlabs has made a mandatory offer to acquire full control of Global Gaming 555 at a price of SEK11 per share.

Enlabs has built its shareholding in Global Gaming 555 to 66.7 per cent this year, leading to Monday’s mandatory offer under market takeover rules, with the company offering Global Gaming shareholders the option to sell each share for SEK11 in cash, the equivalent value in Enlabs shares, or a 50/50 combination of [...]