Stockholm-listed sports betting affiliate Better Collective has completed the acquisition of London-based lead generation specialist Atemi Group for £40m.

Better Collective described the deal as a “major strategic move” that will provide additional channels to source high intent customers at a large scale.

Better Collective will pay an initial £32.5m to acquire Atemi through a combination of £27.8m in cash and £4.7m in shares. The remaining £7.5m will be paid in equal quarterly deferred payments until [...]