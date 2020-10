London-listed GVC Holdings is entering Portugal’s regulated betting and gaming market through the acquisition of leading operator Bet.pt for an undisclosed amount.

GVC confirmed the deal alongside its third quarter results Thursday morning, with Bet.pt joining the company’s portfolio of sports brands alongside bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet.

“The acquisition of Bet.pt that we are announcing today is consistent with our strategy of expanding into new markets that are either regulated or regulating, in [...]