Sports data and technology supplier Genius Sports Group is set to go public on the New York Stock Exchange via special purpose acquisition company dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD).

Under the terms of the agreement, dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (dMY II) will merge with Genius Sports to create an enterprise with a proforma value of approximately $1.5bn, with the combined business gaining access to approximately $150m of growth capital and a substantially debt-free [...]