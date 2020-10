Stockholm-listed online gaming operator Kindred Group is entering the land-based casino business through a £25m deal to acquire the Blankenberge Casino in Belgium.

The casino is currently owned and operated by Blankenberge Casino-Kursaal (Blancas) NV, a division of Rank Group, and is licensed for retail and online operations, with Kindred holding the rights to the online licence since 2012.

Under the terms of the deal announced Thursday, Kindred will acquire 100 per cent of the shares in [...]