Czech investor and Sazka Group owner Karel Komárek has agreed a €500m deal to give Apollo Global Management a stake in the European lottery and gaming operator.

Apollo will invest €500m in a newly established subsidiary of Komárek’s KKCG Group, which will in turn be the 100 per cent owner of SAZKA Group.

The new company, Sazka Entertainment AG, will focus on acquisition and growth opportunities in Europe and North America, particularly in the lotteries sector, with [...]