New York-listed gaming supplier GAN is entering the B2C market through the acquisition of Vincent Group, operator of the Coolbet online betting and gaming brand.

The proposed acquisition will add more than 175 new employees to GAN and give the company a proprietary sports betting platform to drive growth in the United States.

Coolbet was founded in 2015 and is backed by iGaming investment firm Vereeni, with operations in Northern Europe, Canada and Latin America.

GAN will pay [...]