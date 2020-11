US iGaming operator Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) and special purpose acquisition company Landcadia Holdings II have secured regulatory approval in New Jersey for their proposed business combination.

Landcadia II, a listed company on New York’s Nasdaq market which is co-sponsored by Fertitta Entertainment, agreed a deal to acquire Fertitta’s GNOG in June, subject to regulatory approval.

Landcadia announced Wednesday that it has received approval from the New Jersey Casino Control Commission to acquire GNOG, with the [...]