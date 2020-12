New York-based investment firm Standard General has been set a two-week deadline to decide whether to make a formal offer to acquire London-listed Sportech.

Standard General has made a number of approaches to the board of Sportech in recent months, including a 28.5 pence per share cash offer on 28 October, which represented a 58.33 per cent premium on the previous day’s closing price. However, the offer was rejected by the board.

Following Tuesday’s agreement to sell [...]