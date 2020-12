New York-listed Esports Entertainment Group has agreed a deal to acquire Malta-licensed online casino operator Lucky Dino Gaming for $30m.

The asset purchase agreement will see Esports Entertainment acquire Lucky Dino’s assets through a debt facility procured by the company, and adds to the company’s existing SportNation and Vie.gg betting platforms.

“Over the past five years, Lucky Dino has evolved from a single brand white-label casino operator into a multi-brand, class-leading casino operator and technology business,” said [...]