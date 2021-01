Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Better Collective has exercised its option to acquire a further 70 per cent stake in Danish software developer Mindway AI.

Better Collective had initially acquired a 19.99 per cent stake in the business in 2019 for DKK4m, and has now exercised the option to acquire a further 70 per cent stake for DKK17m.

As a result, Better Collective now owns a 90 per cent majority stake in Mindway AI, which specialises in software solutions [...]