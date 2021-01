London-listed gaming operator Entain is looking to expand into the Baltic region with a £250m offer to acquire Stockholm-listed rival Enlabs.

Entain has made a cash offer of SEK40 for each Enlabs share, valuing the company at approximately SEK2.80bn (£250m), in a bid to further deliver on its strategy of expansion across new regulated international markets.

Enlabs is among the top five operators in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania and recently expanded its reach with the acquisition of Global [...]